Somebody Somewhere season 4: Why isn’t it happening at HBO?

Given that tonight marks the series finale on HBO, it does make sense to raise the following: Why isn’t there a Somebody Somewhere season 4?

On paper, we know that this is one of those series that could have gone on forever, mostly because it was about people and not some extremely big concept or mystery. However, we also know that it was under-the-radar when it comes to mainstream attention. Sure, critics love the Bridget Everett series, and we know that it has a core audience. Yet, a lot of comedies these days only have a shelf life of three to four years unless they end up being a smash hit. With some others, they are designed to leave you wanting more.

In a statement about ending the show recently (per Deadline), here is what Everett had to say alongside co-creators Hannah Bow and Paul Thureen, plus executive producer Carolyn Strauss:

“It has been the greatest dream to bring this world to life, and to do it with HBO. Kansas Prairie-sized love and thanks to Amy, the entire HBO family, and to the most talented and caring cast and crew … The heart of Somebody Somewhere is friendship, and we will always hold dear the friendships on the screen and those forged behind the camera.”

Depending on how the series ends, we imagine that there could always be a revisiting of the series down the road — if nothing else, we’re sure that HBO will be eager to keep collaborating with Everett, as they have some of their other talent over the years. Consider the amount of creative connectivity that exists between shows like Veep, Succession, and The Franchise — meanwhile, you also have Mike White doing The White Lotus for them now after having dome a myriad of other work there in the past. There is quite a bit that we have to anticipate insofar as Everett has some other ideas.

