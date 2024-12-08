Bad Sisters season 2 episode 6: Is Fiona Shaw really done?

We certainly think that there are reasons for theories and/or speculation regarding the future of Bad Sisters — especially when it comes to Fiona Shaw and her character of Angelica.

When the season kicked off, there was no question that she was billed as the big addition and in the time in which we saw her, she was nothing short of spectacular. Yet, she was also killed at the end of episode 5, which makes it seem as though her story is done … or is it?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Bad Sisters videos!

Well, you can make the argument first and foremost here that the character found a way to survive, as absolutely bonkers as that may sound. Meanwhile, you could also come out here and claim that she will be a part of some flashbacks that we have not seen as of yet.

After all, one important question to consider here is how much she and Grace really communicated before the latter’s death. From our vantage point, it has very-much looked like Angelica was pretending to know a lot more than she actually did and was just fishing for information. Is that really the case? We do tend to think she was trying to look out for Roger and this was motivating her. However, at the same time there were a lot of other things that were a significant driving force for her, as well. This is simply one of those situations where there were a lot of different things going on at once, and we’re not sure Bad Sisters will ever give us full answers.

Also, they may not be planning to! There is still another mystery that needs attention — who was in that trunk at the start of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Bad Sisters now, including what else is coming up

What do you think — are we going to learn more about Angelica on Bad Sisters season 2?

Share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







