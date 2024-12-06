Dune: Prophecy season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Big reveals ahead?

Given that we are at the halfway point now in Dune: Prophecy on HBO, it makes sense that now is when we would see things ramp up. Not only that, but we have more evidence that this is happening courtesy of the cast.

Based on what we’ve seen in the story so far, we know that things are on the brink of chaos. Desmond Hart seems to be ready to make his move; yet, at the same time, remember here that Tula has her own secrets right now when it comes to keeping Lila alive. Simultaneously, though, she is completely unaware along the way that one wrong move could lead to some incredibly drastic consequences.

While getting exact specifics on what lies ahead here may be hard to come by, we still have a few little tidbits that are a cause for excitement. Take, for example, some of what Jodhi May, who plays the character of Empress Natalya Corrino, had to say to TVLine:

“I think Episode 4 is incredible … You really see how the world of Dune: Prophecy starts to weave together with all the imagery and characters that we associate with the Dune universe, in terms of the films. And that’s going to be really exciting for fans.

“It’s also where the dramatic tension starts to really rack up. There are exciting things to come in that episode.”

The real question mark that we have at this point in the story is honestly tied into the motivations of a lot of the characters, especially since so much of it is hard to identify. What does someone like Desmond want, for example? Also, what is he willing to do in order to make sure that he gets it? We don’t think that he necessarily looks at himself as an adversary and that is important.

