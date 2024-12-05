The Summit finale: Was Therron, Punkin, or Nick the winner?

Tonight, the finale of The Summit on CBS promised a lot of twists — but who actually walked away as the grand champion?

Let’s just start off here by noting that the first twist of the night was the most heartbreaking, as Jeannie found herself taken out right before reaching the top of the mountain. She felt betrayed, especially by Nick, who she felt she had an inseparable bond with. After she left, we were left with a showdown with Therron, Nick, and Punkin all still left and climbing. This was a part of what makes the concept of the show interesting — they do still have to work together, despite the competitive nature of the premise.

There were some emotional moments in the finale, whether it be writing messages on a flag or the nature of the ascent itself. All of this was a reminder that The Summit was a show that had a lot of potential throughout, though we’re not sure that it ever felt super-cohesive as a television show in general.

Take, for example, the convoluted way that the “winner” was crowned. Technically, Therron, Nick, and Punkin were all champs since they each got $250,000 from reaching the top. However, only one of them wound get a bonus $250K in a format that felt almost identical to Survivor.

Who was the “winner” here?

Nick managed to secure it, but it was not an easy vote by any means. Some people held it against him for playing the game and being deceitful at times, but at the end of the day, what really secured it for him was the work he actually did to help to get some people up the mountain.

Oddly, the finale was only an hour — something that we certainly did not expect. Yet, that was all there was when it comes to content.

What did you think about the events of The Summit finale on CBS?

Do you think that the show lived up to the premise and the hype? Let us know in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

