Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, December 6, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Are we about to see some more drama when it comes to Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast?

Well, this is where we come bearing some good news — after the hiatus last week due to Thanksgiving and Black Friday, the series is going to return tonight in its typical timeslot! This hour is titled “False Alarm,” and this is going to be the third one featuring Jared Padalecki as Camden Casey. We know that there’s been a lot of chaos around him already, and it’s also going to continue in some shape or form.

Below, you can see the full Fire Country season 3 episode 7 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

“False Alarm” – Station 42 responds to a false alarm call that escalates into a dangerous hostage situation, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jared Padalecki guest stars as Camden, a SoCal firefighter who immediately recognizes Bode’s raw talent.

Ultimately, we’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that Jared is a part of the fall finale airing on December 13, but regardless of what happens from here on out, remember that there is still a good chance that you see him again in this franchise at some point! Just remember that the Supernatural alum has been mentioned as the possible star of his own solo show, and we do think that there would be something rather fun that comes with that — no matter it be on CBS or Paramount+.

There will be of course time to dive more into this down the road. For now, let’s just be happy we get a chance to see another fun storyline soon.

