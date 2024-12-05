Mistletoe Murders season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hallmark+?

Following the big finale this week on Hallmark+, is there a chance that a Mistletoe Murders season 2 could be coming? Or, are we somehow close to the end already?

Just like you would imagine here, there is going to be a certain amount of demand for the show, and why in the world wouldn’t there be? This marks an opportunity to have scripted holiday content year in and year out, and with someone Hallmark would likely love to keep as a major part of their roster in Sarah Drew. Think about the resume that the Grey’s Anatomy alum has; shouldn’t she be around for the long-term? We tend to think so.

With all of this being said, there is still no 100% word on if there is going to be more Mistletoe Murders or not and while we remain personally optimistic, we’ve also been around long enough to know that shows can be unpredictable. Also, add to this the fact that this is yet another streaming service that does not release any viewership figures. Crazy as it may be to say, but there is actually not anyone out there who knows just how popular this show really is. We would assume that it would be, but that is based largely on personal assumptions more so than any real set of facts.

Now if Hallmark+ does want to bring the series back for another season, the biggest thing we’d say is that we hope that they do so pretty darn fast. After all, the longer the wait here, the more likely it becomes that this show is not ready for the holiday season next year … and this is not the sort of series you can just throw on the air anytime and hope for the best. All things considered, there is a pretty limited amount of time that you can realistically throw it out there for people.

