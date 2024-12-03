Surface season 2 premiere date revealed at Apple TV+

It has been a long time coming but today, the news is finally out there regarding Surface season 2 at Apple TV+.

So what more can we say today? Let’s go ahead and make this simple, shall we? Come Friday, February 21, new episodes are poised to arrive for the mystery-thriller. Once again, you’ve got Gugu Mbatha-Raw leading the way, but this season also brings about Ted Lasso actor Phil Dunster for a totally different sort of role. We certainly think that the hope is to get more viewers on board, though we’d say that for a number of the streaming service’s shows. It remains one that has more “you should really be watching this” shows than almost any other.

Since we recognize that there are plenty of people out there who have not seen Surface season 1, we suggest you check out the synopsis — it does serve as a great way to set the table:

Set in high-end San Francisco, “Surface,” stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“The Morning Show”) as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and a shocking love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? “Surface” is a story of self-discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.

We do tend to think that a season 2 should give us a few more answers … but who knows? With a show like this, there is also a chance we get more questions.

