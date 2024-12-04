Bel-Air season 4 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the big renewal news yesterday, let’s get to another big question for Bel-Air season 4 — when could it premiere?

Obviously, there is going to be a large legion of fans out there who want the re-imagining of the classic Will Smith series back sooner rather than later and for everyone out there who feels that way, we understand! Season 3 ended with such a huge cliffhanger and because of that, it makes all the sense in the world to revisit it and soon.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we do think we have to utilize a certain amount of patience here, given the fact that the next season has to be made, edited, and then promoted. We tend to think it will be great in the event we get to see it back at some point in the second half of next year; getting to see it anytime before that just feels unrealistic. We also don’t think this show should be rushed at all, given that we know now that this is the final batch of episodes.

Is there a chance at a spin-off or something else? Well, we don’t want to rule something like that out but at the same exact time, there is nothing out there officially about it. We tend to at least think it could be discussed, given that once upon a time, Bel-Air was really thought of as one of the most important shows that Peacock had. It generated a lot of buzz when it first premiered but at this point, it is hard to gauge the total audience. After all, this is not a streaming service that is coming out and publicly saying much of anything when it comes to total numbers, and that of course complicates things on a pretty major level.

For now, let’s just prepare for Bel-Air to return in the second half of 2025 — that seems like a reasonable expectation.

