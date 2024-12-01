Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 12/1?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It may go without saying, but absolutely there is a lot to discuss here!

First and foremost, though, it only feels right to start by handing over the unfortunate news: You will not be seeing anything more on the network in the coming hours. After all, the season finale aired two weeks ago; while we did get some December episodes of the late-night show last year, that was an anomaly brought on by the industry strikes of 2023 warping the schedule. It is pretty standard for Last Week Tonight to wrap its season in late November and from there, go on hiatus until February.

At the time of this writing, there is no exact premiere date for the next season but ultimately, that is not some super-unusual thing. After all, it is pretty common for HBO to make us wait for a while to see exactly when this show is coming back, especially since this is hardly one of those shows that needs some incredible amount of promotion to get viewers.

We’ve said this already over the past few weeks, but our general sentiment is that this upcoming season could be one of the hardest in the history of this show. After all, you are having to cover things that a lot of the viewership may not be that excited to hear about; also, are your messages falling on deaf ears at this point? The audience that most likely needs to hear what Oliver is saying the most are not watching, so finding a way to really deliver points and segments in a compelling way can be rather taxing.

Of course, above all else we’re still going to laugh — after all, this is a comedy show at the end of the day!

