Somebody Somewhere season 3 episode 6, 7: Series finale info

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see not just Somebody Somewhere season 3 episode 6, but episode 7 after the fact. Not only that, but episode 7 is poised to be the series finale.

Why does a show this acclaimed and well-composed have to end so soon? Well, a part of it may just be that this was the amount of story that Bridget Everett wanted to tell at this point. Also, HBO does have a tendency to leave you wanting more with a lot of their comedy hits. While there are occasionally some that go longer than three or four seasons, they are few and far between these days.

So while you wait to see how Somebody Somewhere concludes, what we can at least provide for you now are the synopses for the remaining episodes. Just think of this as a great way to set the stage.

Season 3 episode 6, “As Much as I Like Not Feeling” – “Joel’s emotional center is rocked after an unfortunate fender bender. Meanwhile, Sam’s date with Iceland brings some of her deepest insecurities to the surface, and Tricia perfects her pitch for Mitch.”

Season 3 episode 7, “Agg” – “Joel returns to church after recognizing a fundamental hole in his life. Sam and Tricia reach a surprising understanding on Holly’s birthday, and later, Sam takes a chance with Iceland.”

In general, it is our feeling at this point that the final two episodes should bring you a little bit of everything. Sure, there should be chances to laugh, but also get emotional and reflective. We’ve long felt like one of the greatest strengths this show has is being able to find relatable people, and we sure hope that this is not something that stops at this point. We do want to leave the finale feeling satisfied on where the entirety of the journey has taken us over the years.

