Wolf Hall season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

What can we say about Wolf Hall season 2 episode 5 next week? There are so many different things to think about here! After all, we’ve got Anne of Cleves arriving into the story in a big way, and that’s without even noting that the end of the season is almost here. There are only two episodes left!

In some ways, it really does feel like this season just started … though that may be in part because it took so long to get it in the first place. This is just such a rich world and while we have 100% seen the story of Henry VIII / his wives before, the BBC One series just feels different. A part of the reason why may, of course, come down simply to Cormwell’s perspective. That is going to continue to shine through for at least the next couple of episodes.

Below, you can see the full Wolf Hall season 2 episode 5 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Cromwell’s marital diplomacy brings Princess Anne of Cleves to Henry’s court. Will the alliance create a Protestant superpower in northern Europe, or has Cromwell’s luck run out?

How much time are we really going to spend on Anne of Cleves? Well, we don’t want to give a whole lot away here for those who don’t know history, but it does feel apparent to us that the story of Wolf Hall in general may be about over. After all, Cromwell does not actually live too much longer, and to continue the story following his passing would require some significant shift in focus. This series has been in part about Henry, but also a lot of maneuvering behind the scenes. We love a good political thriller and while there is so much more than just that here, it is a signature part of its DNA and at this point, that is something that is pretty darn hard to deny.

