Is Happy’s Place new tonight on NBC, November 29, 2024?

Is Happy’s Place new tonight over on NBC? After the past few weeks, it is certainly hard to blame anyone wanting more of the show.

After all, we would argue that in general, the Reba McEntire show has proven to be exactly what it advertised itself to be — lighthearted, a little silly, and full of moments to make people happy. It is a little bit like Reba mixed alongside Cheers, and if you have not seen it yet, it is easy to binge-watch over on Peacock.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to drop in here and hand over the bad news: Happy’s Place is taking a break for the Thanksgiving holiday. Maybe this is not too much of a surprise to some out there, as the plan is for it to return on December 6. We know that there are two more episodes still to come before the show goes potentially on break. Want to learn more about them now? Then go ahead and check out the official synopsis below:

Season 1 episode 7, “Ho-Ho-Howey” – 12/06/2024 (09:15PM – 09:45PM) (Friday) : When the tavern’s health insurance is threatened to be canceled, Gabby has a plan. She’ll persuade her friend Danny to host his company party at Happy’s. The catch is everyone must call Bobbie “Gabby” and Gabby “Bobbie.” What could go wrong? TV-PG

Season 1 episode 8, “Dear Jack” – 12/13/2024 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Friday) : When Bobbie catches Isabella doing a slow fade breakup with her long-distance boyfriend, she convinces her to send a Dear John letter. Steve brings in a review of praising Chef Emmett’s cooking and acknowledging the tavern’s bartender, “Abby.” TV-PG

We do still think that we’re talking about a series that could still go on for a couple of seasons after this one, but some of that will be dependent on how many old-school Reba fans check it out.

