National Dog Show 2024: Who won Best in Show?

Entering the 2024 edition of the National Dog Show, we knew that we were going to be getting some fun competition. Yet, only one winner!

Now, we’ll be the first to admit entering these broadcasts that we have almost no idea at all who is going to win the grand prize — and why would we? This is a really tough thing to figure out most of the time, especially since there is such limited information out there for casual dog enthusiasts. So, rather than try to analyze anything from an analytical / technical perspective, we default mostly to which dogs we actually like the most.

So with all of this in mind, we found ourselves very-much rooting for the pug as we got to the final part of the two-hour Thanksgiving special. What was the case? Well, for starters, we like pugs — also, we do think that on some level, it benefits the show when some popular breeds end up winning. Granted, that’s probably not anything that a judge is actually thinking about during the broadcast.

One thing that was exciting about the lineup this time around was that none of the breeds at the end had ever won before.

Now, here is the good news

The pug was the winner! Vito managed to take home the Best in Show title and if that was not great enough for you, know that the dog was handled by one of the best in the business in Michael Scott. Of course, we just love his name because of the obvious connection to The Office.

In general, though, we’re just happy to see a different sort of dog take home the title this time around, and hopefully, the show provided the same function that it often does here: Joy for a lot of people who enjoy checking out the show year in and year out.

What did you think about the National Dog Show broadcast this year?

Also, do you think we got the right Best in Show winner? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







