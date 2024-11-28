National Dog Show 2024 start time, where to watch, stream

The 2024 edition of the National Dog Show is just about here — so what more can we say about it right now?

Well, first and foremost, here’s your reminder that this is an annual tradition like no other. For those who want an alternative to football, why not check out some incredible dogs strutting their stuff? The show features a lot of fantastic breeds, but also promotes extensively rescuing animals and working to give them the best life ever.

If you are looking for some of the finer details about this year’s show, have no fear — we’ve got you covered! Just take a look at all the info via an NBC press release below:

The 23nd annual ‘National Dog Show Presented by Purina®’ airing on NBC on Thanksgiving Day 12-2p.m. ET/PT, Nov. 28, is a two-hour special hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia as an annual celebration of dogdom, dating back to 1879, and is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club (AKC). The competition includes breed and group judging, culminating in the Best in Show finale during which one of seven group-winning dogs will be chosen and celebrated as the winner. This year, 1,800 of the nation’s top dogs spanning over 190 breeds will make up the competitive field.

“The National Dog Show Presented by Purina®” is hosted by John O’Hurley, former “Seinfeld” star and winner of “Dancing with the Stars” along with expert analyst and American Kennel Club-licensed judge David Frei. Sideline reporter Mary Carillo will also be in attendance to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at all the action.

As for where to stream the show…

As per usual, you will be able to check it out on Peacock! We know that after the entire show is over, you are able to actually check out a lot of unaired footage regarding specific breeds with expert commentary. What you end up seeing on the air here is ultimately a condensed version of the actual show itself.

