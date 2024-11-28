Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 start time, lineup, streaming

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and with that, why not celebrate a tradition in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? The 2024 edition is going to be both a grand celebration of Turkey Day, but also what feels to us like the official ushering in of the holiday season. Sure, some may feel a little differently about that, but we like to think it gives the parade a little bit of elevated importance.

So, when are all the festivities going to begin? Think around 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on NBC. Over the past few years we’ve seen an extra thirty minutes added to the start of the event, which is going to last until 12:00 p.m. Eastern. Typically the final couple of hours are reserved more for the floats and before that, you have a lot of Broadway performances that serve as a way to kick things off.

So who is going to be appearing in the parade this year? Well, per an NBC press release, here is what you can expect:

This year’s Macy’s Parade will feature the biggest stars in entertainment, including Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren and Sebastián Yatra. Dance sensation Charli D’Amelio and ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia will join the lineup with captivating performances. Stars Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny, Ginna Claire Mason and members of WNBA Champions, New York Liberty with Ellie the Elephant will also make special appearances.

Joining the celebration to cut the ribbon and kick off the Parade will be a special appearance by acclaimed actress Alison Brie, the star of the Macy’s 2024 holiday campaign. Brie is the Macy’s Gift Guide and with Matt Bush as her Mentee, she curates the perfect gift for friends and family.

As for streaming…

Just like in years past, the event is going to be available to watch live over on Peacock. The same can be said for much of the rest of NBC’s signature Thanksgiving programming.

