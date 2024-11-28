Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, November 28, 2024?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? What can we say here about both this show as well as SVU to go along with it?

Well, obviously, we understand the interest that is out there when it comes to both of these shows, especially since they have both had a pretty nice run of episodes this fall. Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share the bad news: Neither is on the air tonight. Not only that, but neither will be on the air until we get around to Thursday, January 16.

So, what is the story going to be here for these two shows? Obviously, there is no synopsis out there yet for what lies ahead and beyond that, the promos for what lies ahead do not necessarily give a lot away.

Based on what we do at least know moving forward, it does feel like the story is going to become progressively intense. We’re coming off of a great installment for Carisi on SVU, for example, and we do think that seeing the aftermath of this is going to be intriguing — though there will be some spotlights on a few other people, as well. We do tend to think that Rollins is going to have a storyline or two moving forward, and we hope that it allows us a chance to learn more about her new duties.

As for the flagship Law & Order, let’s just say that we still want to learn more about a few other characters, as well! Remember that there are still some people within this ensemble that we have not had a great chance to get to know. By virtue of that, these sort of episodes are still necessary — especially to better ensure a season 25 renewal.

What do you want to see moving into Law & Order as well as Law & Order: SVU when the two shows return?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates down the line. Hopefully, more details will be coming next month.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

