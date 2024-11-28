Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on CBS, November 27, 2024?

Is Abbott Elementary new tonight on ABC? We certainly understand the eagerness that anyone would have for more of the Quinta Brunson series. After all, why wouldn’t you? It remains one of the best shows of its kind on all TV, and we do tend to think that moving forward, there will be potential for all sorts of laughs and meaningful stories.

So, does that mean that anything is happen tonight? Unfortunately, the answer here is no. With this being the day before Thanksgiving, clearly the network does not want to potentially hurt the ratings of one of their best shows. The plan instead is to bring it back on December 4 and for those curious, you are actually going to be getting two new episodes over the course of that night.

If you do want to get some more stories all about what is ahead now, let’s just say that we are happy to help — and there is more to share about the holiday installments below…

Season 4 episode 7, “Winter Show” – Despite a few setbacks, Barbara is determined to make Abbott Elementary’s first-ever holiday show a success. Meanwhile, Jacob’s brother arrives for his visit earlier than planned.

Season 4 episode 8, “Winter Break” – Melissa hosts the Schemmenti family Christmas Eve dinner and goes to great lengths to make sure everything is perfect. Meanwhile, Janine and Gregory get an unexpected guest.

As for what is coming up after the fact…

Well, the first episode in the new year is going to be one that features the long-awaited crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Of course, we are anticipating that there will be a lot of fun moments over the course of that half-hour; there is also going to be another part that you see on It’s Always Sunny itself, but that will not be coming until we get around to later on next year.

