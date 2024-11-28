Is Matlock new tonight on CBS, November 28, 2024?

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? We recognize that the Kathy Bates series was off last week, but can the same thing be true now?

Well, this is where we have to go ahead and share a little bit of the bad news: Once again, the show is off the air when it comes to new episodes. Then again, you can also argue that there is a pretty darn understandable reason for it, all things considered. Today is Thanksgiving! If there is one night in which you want to ensure that you change up the schedule, this is it.

If you do want to learn more about what’s ahead on Matlock, let’s just go ahead and say the following: It has a little bit to do with Christmas. Also, you’re going to get a little bit more information about at least one important character along the way.

Want to know more now? Well, then go ahead and check out the full Matlock season 1 episode 7 synopsis below, as we like to think that it sets the stage:

“Belly of the Beast” – Matty works on a case with Julian in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. At the company holiday party, Olympia learns a secret about Julian’s past, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Dec. 5 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what is coming up after the fact here…

Well, on December 12, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “No, No Monsters” — though there is not a whole lot more that can be said about it right now. Personally, what we tend to think is the most interesting here is that there is actually an episode airing after a Christmas Special in December, which you do not often see.

