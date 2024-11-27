The Voice 26: Sofronio Vasquez, Shye advance from Team Buble!

Tonight, The Voice 26 concluded the Playoffs portion of the show with a series of performances from Team Buble. With that being said, only two could advance.

Obviously, this is one of the toughest decisions that we can see a coach make over the course of the season, mostly because we’re almost at a point here where the attention is going to shift over to whatever the voting public wants to do.

Still, we totally understand the rationale that Michael Buble used when making his final decision here. He really chose first and foremost people who he thought had a considerable amount of artistry. Sure, it was about great singers, but also people who can morph songs.

Take Shye, who delivered probably one of the best covers of “Story of My Life” (RIP, Liam Payne) that we’ve seen in some time. There’s just something really interesting about the half-yodels and vocal plays that Shye is capable of, and there is clear star potential.

Meanwhile, Sofronio Vasquez managed to make “Crying” by Roy Orbison into a whole new stratosphere. This was his best performance on the show BY FAR, as he also displayed a creativity that we had yet to hear from him. If he can keep this up … well, let’s just say that his potential moving forward is either limitless or fairly close to it.

The most important thing that we took away from the episode tonight is above all else, we do think that we’re looking at a coach who is all-in on trying to make his team into a big-time success. There is no guarantee that they will become major superstars after the fact, but Michael is going to do his best to get them into the finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

