Accused season 2 episode 7, episode 8 spoilers: Finale event

Following tonight’s installment, there is a lot to look forward to on Accused season 2 episode 7 as well as episode 8 next week. After all, the finale event is right around the corner!

Now, it may go without saying, but there are so many different things to be excited about within these episodes. Each one is going to be its own story, and there is also going to be a lot of notable guest stars in here. Ken Jeong is coming over from The Masked Singer for the first one. Meanwhile, the second one will feature Star Trek: Discovery actress Sonequa Martin-Green as well as Mike Colter of Evil / Luke Cage fame. Both stories should be notable, but the latter actually feels more like an installment of Black Mirror than anything that we are typically talking about with this show.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Accused season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

A jewelry store owner (Jeong) is put on trial after interfering with his wife’s dicey past in the all-new “Eugene’s Story” episode of Accused. Then, an ambitious music executive (Martin-Green) faces hardship when a futuristic sex robot comes between her and her husband (Colter) in the all-new “Megan’s Story” two-hour season finale episode of Accused airing Tuesday, Dec 3 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ACU-207/208)

Given that each one of these episodes stands on its own two feet, we do not expect any sort of big cliffhanger at the end of these. Instead, our hope is merely that there’s a reminder within these of what the show does best and if that is the case, you can argue that there is a stronger case than ever before that we are going to see more down the road. Of course, it also still needs viewership, but these episodes could be seen and/or discussed for several months ahead.

What do you most want to see moving into Accused season 2 episode 7 as well as episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







