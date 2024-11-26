The Irrational season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Alec & K-pop?

Next week on NBC, you will have a chance to see The Irrational season 2 episode 7 arrive. So, what can we say exactly all about it?

Well, let us begin here by noting that at the center of this particular story, Jesse L. Martin’s character of Alec is going to venture outside his comfort zone. To be specific, he is going to be getting into Korean pop music or K-pop. What is the reason for that? Well, it has to do with a superfan of a particular star being killed off, and there being a pretty high-profile person at the top of the suspect list! There’s a chance within this to examine fan culture in an interesting way — also, if you love the dynamic between Alec and Rose, you are also going to see a good bit of that.

Below, you can see the full The Irrational season 2 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Alec enters the world of K-pop fandom when a superfan is murdered, and the only suspect is the pop star the fan idolizes; Alec and Rose dig beneath the surface to uncover what happened and, in the process, he uncovers more about her past.

By the end of this episode, it is 100% our hope that we have closure on all of this, but who knows? There could also be some other stories that are set up for down the road.

For those wondering, “Stan By Me” is the title for this episode, and it will also be the fall finale. Following this, new installments are going to be coming in January. We do think that some sort of cliffhanger is possible, but also not necessary. After all, we plan on continuing to watch The Irrational regardless of whether or not there is some epic tease at the end.

