The Voice 26 results (Team Reba): Did Danny Joseph advance?

Tonight, all of the members of Team Reba performed on The Voice 26 playoffs, and within that, gave her some hard decisions.

First and foremost, can we just say that Lainey Wilson is one of the best mentors we’ve had this season? You’ve got someone really active in the business right now who understands how to work hard to make it big. Sure, she has more experience in country, but she’s broken out into the mainstream and even done some acting.

So what did Reba choose? First and foremost, Adam Bohanan was a choice of hers to move forward. She praised his eye contact, his stage presence, and his unique sound. We do think that she is really looking for some people who will stand out and get votes and in that sense, we get where she was coming from here.

As for her other choice, she went ahead and chose Danny Joseph! This was our personal pick of her team, and we understand why she’d want to keep him. He’s a huge personality, for starters, and a guy who really can bring some rock vibes. His take on “Heard It from the Grapevine” was really fun — it both honored the original, but also still felt new!

Going into tonight, we didn’t exactly think that Reba was going to be moving forward with two singers that are not exactly within her rather familiar genre. Yet, at the same time it made sense based on what we saw tonight! In just a matter of days, we’ll be able to see more the ramifications of these particular choices. We know that she is going to have a lot of competition from the other coaches, so here’s to hoping that she is prepared for that.

