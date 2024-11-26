Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 11/26?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What more can we also say here when it comes to its two other spin-offs in International and Most Wanted?

Well, as you would expect, there are a number of different topics to get into and discuss, but we should kick off by simply getting the bad news out of the way: There are no episodes tonight. Instead, the plan is for all three of the shows to be back on December 3! All things considered this isn’t a super-terrible hiatus and through that, we’re happy to at least have some more news sooner rather than later on what is ahead.

Because of this, why not go ahead and share some scoop? If you look below, you can see some insight regarding all three of the next episodes, including one for the flagship show that is going to put Maggie through her paces.

FBI season 7 episode 6, “Perfect” – The team is called in to track down a serial killer after the bodies of multiple women with the same physical description are found scattered across the city. Meanwhile, Maggie juggles her roles as a guardian to Ella and an FBI agent, on FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 6, “They Paid More” – When a bus full of American volunteers is hijacked in a dangerous section of Morocco, the Fly Team works to locate the missing aid workers and the people who kidnapped them, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 6, “Pageantry” – When an international beauty queen is killed on live television, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Philadelphia to hunt down the killer. Meanwhile, Hana senses that Ethan is hiding something, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

