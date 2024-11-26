Tracker season 2 episode 8 spoilers: More on the fall finale

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, you are going to be seeing Tracker season 2 episode 8 on the air next week. What can we say about it?

Well, for starters, here is a reminder that the fall finale is right around the corner! Because of that, you have to imagine that “The Night Movers” is more important than most. Another bit of evidence of this is that executive producer Elwood Reid co-wrote the installment, and it is also directed by Ken Olin, one of the show’s most-important people behind the scenes who worked with Justin Hartley previously on This Is Us. Anytime you have a combination like this working on an episode, you can be almost 100% certain that something big is coming.

Now, why not get more into the story itself? If you want to learn a little more about that, go ahead and check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

“The Night Movers” – Colter is tasked with tracking down a “ghost” when hired to find a man who seemingly died in a car accident months earlier. Meanwhile, Colter catches a break in his white whale case, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Dec. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this particular episode, don’t be surprised if there is some sort of jaw-dropper that leaves you on edge for a while. After all, also remember here for a moment that there are a lot of different stories that could be a cliffhanger … including one that has to do with Colter’s family. That has been a part of this story for a good while now. Let’s just hope the episode is every bit as good as what we’ve seen so far this season.

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 2 episode 8 over the weekend?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







