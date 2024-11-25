Is Rescue HI-Surf new tonight on Fox, November 25, 2024?

Is Rescue HI-Surf new tonight on Fox? We know that there is a lot more to look forward to with this show, but when will we see it?

Well, let’s start by getting some of the bad news out of the way here: Even though there is a new installment of 9-1-1: Lone Star on the air tonight, we can not say the same thing about the Hawaii-set rescue drama. Instead, the plan here is to bring it back on January 20 with a story titled “Riptide.” If you wanted to get a better sense of what is ahead here, the biggest thing that we can note is that there is romance, jaw-dropping moments, and of course dangerous crises around the corner. None of this is probably a shock, but it still should be fun to watch.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/56Ze0PzlEkUAVf2Uhc7nXy?si=13ef494c66f04164

One other thing that is worth remembering here is that we’re not even at the halfway point of the season as of yet! In the promo after last week’s Rescue HI-Surf, Fox made it clear that there are actually still ten more episodes to go this season — something that does signal that there is still a lot of faith people have in this show behind the scenes. We know that the ratings for the first season are not necessarily setting the world on fire, but it has been fairly steady as of late. This is also one of those shows that easily could still have a lot of upside when it comes to streaming, as it is easy to catch up on and it serves as a great source of escapism. There are also not too many other shows on right now set in Hawaii.

If you have not seen the most recent promo yet for this show, you can do that over at the link here.

Related – Rescue HI-Surf is no longer airing after the Super Bowl

What do you most want to see moving into Rescue HI-Surf season 1 episode 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







