SWAT season 8 episode 7 return date for Shemar Moore, cast

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way — there is no reason to hide that right now! There is no installment next week; instead, the plan is for the Shemar Moore series to arrive with “Home” on Friday, December 6. There is also another episode on December 13, which looks to be the last one before the show is off the air for the holiday season.

Unfortunately, there is no indication as to what the story is going to be for the upcoming two episodes, but we don’t imagine any sort of big, creative swings beyond what we know from the show already. Anticipate a lot of action and, beyond that, some great character storylines along the way.

Now, here is one more thing to note: While we know that SWAT is going to be back in the new year with more new episodes, there is a significant caveat that goes along with that — a later timeslot. The plan here is for the second part of the season to air at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, which is following Fire Country and in the timeslot currently occupied Blue Bloods. This is a show that will really need its audience to stick around for that, given that this is such a notoriously tricky timeslot. It remains surprising that Blue Bloods was able to shine as long as it did in its Friday-night spot.

As for a season 9…

Well, let’s just say that at the moment, there is not too much to be said on that. While we do remain hopeful for a renewal, we also have to remember here that with this show, nothing can be viewed as a sure thing given that it has barely survived this long already.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

