The Traitors season 3 trailer features Boston Rob, Big Brother alum

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Traitors season 3 is going to start streaming on January 12. With that, what can we say in advance?

Well, we would say that the best thing that we can do here is to offer you a trailer for what lies ahead — after all, isn’t this one of the best ways possible to set the stage? If you head over here, you can see what we are talking about courtesy of a lot of big-name reality stars diving into that castle. You have people like Boston Rob and Tony Vlachos from Survivor, but then also Chrishell Stause, Bob the Dragon Queen, Big Brother alum like Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes, and of course a number of Real Housewives. Also, you have a Lord for whatever reason! This show is ridiculous, but the nature of it is also a big part of the fun.

Now in terms of what The Traitors actually is as a show, it is worth noting that there is not that much that is changing on some huge level. We are once again watching people enter a medieval castle to play a twisted game with a cash prize at the end. At least 2-3 people will be named Traitors and over time, there will be twists and turns to the format.

If there is one thing we 100% hope is different from the start this go-around, it is that the producers really put more unexpected people into the Traitor role. For example, it would be easy to imagine that masterminds like Danielle or Boston Rob would get it; rather, we’d prefer someone like Britney or even Bob Harper from The Biggest Loser in the spot, just so that there can be more unpredictability. (Or, why not Wells Adams? There are so many different ways to go with this…)

