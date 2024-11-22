The Day of the Jackal gets quick season 2 renewal at Peacock

Even though it has only been on the air a short period of time, Peacock has seen enough of The Day of the Jackal.

According to a report from TVLine, the Eddie Redmayne spy thriller is coming back for another season. The series is still in the process of airing its first season stateside, but clearly the popularity of the established property, plus the quality of the overall work, was enough to convince the powers-that-be to bring it back.

Of course, with this early renewal, the question now becomes when the show is going to be coming back — and with that, we imagine that early 2026 is the most likely thanks to just how long it can take to make a series of this quality. It is worth noting here that Redmayne is a popular and busy actor, so will that be a factor?

Another thing that you do have to consider big-picture here is whether The Day of the Jackal will inspire Peacock to work more with international partners on similar projects. Given that they are a different streaming service than a Netflix or Prime Video, they do have to get more creative when it comes to financing and distribution for a lot of their projects. This can be a smart way to compete, especially with a smaller subscriber base — it still allows them to work with top talent, and the hope here is that with a spy thriller like this, it is never going to go out of style. Heck, it may even become more and more popular as time goes on!

Of course, we do think there will be more to say regarding a second season — we just have to get to the other side of the first before we can say anything more too substantial here!

Are you glad that The Day of the Jackal season 2 is happening?

Also, are you glad for the early reveal? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







