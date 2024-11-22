Before season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Will Eli learn the truth?

With Before season 1 episode 7 set to arrive on Apple TV+ on just one week’s time, are answers finally going to be revealed? Well, we do imagine that a lot of that will depend heavily on how you define “answers.”

Given that the Billy Crystal thriller is a ten-episode project on the aforementioned streaming service, we have a hard time imagining that every single bit of intel under the sun is about to come pouring out. However, at the same time, Eli is in a spot now where time is of the essence. He knows — or he has convinced himself — that there is a clear link between what is going on with Noah and then Benjamin Walker, Lynn’s former love who died when he was just a resident. He needs to explore this before something happens to Noah — or, before he loses his job due to all of his recent actions.

To get a slightly better sense of what is ahead in “The Power of Belief” (the title for Before season 1 episode 7), go ahead and check out the attached synopsis:

To prevent Noah’s transfer, Eli conducts a risky therapy session — and makes a startling revelation.

This feels, at least on paper, that this could start to be when the bigger picture becomes clear for Eli in terms of the true nature of what is going on around him. Honestly, we hope that he starts to determine that what is going on here is a function of himself and his own trauma — there is a case to be made here that we’re dealing with one of the most unreliable narrators ever and at this point, almost nothing is quite as it appears to be.

No matter what happens, these next four episodes should be packed with all sorts of content. Be prepared…

