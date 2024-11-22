Law & Order season 24 episode 9 return date at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to see a Law & Order season 24 episode 9 return date? What more could be coming?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that you could be waiting a pretty long time to see the show back. There is obviously no new episode next week due to Thanksgiving but beyond that? Well, you will not be seeing one all of December either. NBC is going to have a lot of holiday specials and other events coming up, and that means that the mothership for the franchise will not be back until January.

To be a bit more specific here, think along the lines of January 16. Law & Order will likely have a run of episodes that bring you through at least mid-to-late February. From there, we could have another break, or at least that’s what we would expect based on past seasons.

Obviously, we are way too early in the process right now for there to be a whole lot of news about what the future holds, but we do certainly think that there is a lot of room left to think about and explore a multitude of different storylines. Our hope here is that in general, we are going to have more topical cases, but also opportunities to lean more about the core characters. Remember here that even though this franchise has been on the air for a long time, there are still a lot of people are are working to learn more about. That’s something that will most likely be worth considering for a good while now, so the last thing we can do is sit back and/or forget about that.

Odds are that come early January, we are going to hear more when it comes to exactly what is ahead — prepare yourself accordingly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

