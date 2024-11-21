Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 7 tease

Is Matlock new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’re here to offer up an answer to that question … but also more regarding the future.

Since we do not see any real reason to drag this out, let’s just start by sharing the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode on the air. What’s the reason for that? Well, some of it is due to us getting the first six episodes in a short period of time. Another part of it next week is tied to Thanksgiving. The plan right now is for the Kathy Bates series to return on Thursday, December 5.

So what lies ahead for the story here? Well, Matlock season 1 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Belly of the Beast,” and it is going to be themed around the holidays. For more, take a look at the synopsis below:

“Belly of the Beast” – Matty works on a case with Julian in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. At the company holiday party, Olympia learns a secret about Julian’s past, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Dec. 5 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The great thing about the rest of the season here is the simple fact that a season 2 has been greenlit already, so you do not have to worry about that. Instead, just wonder if Matty is going to be able to keep her secret long-term — and if she does, what does that mean about the series as a whole? We do wonder if the show is going to shift and change as it goes along but for now, let’s just make it clear that we very-much enjoy what we are getting — and we certainly do not want to see it end in the near future.

