Superman & Lois season 4 episode 9 promo: Lex makes his move

As you get yourselves set for Superman & Lois season 4 episode 9 on The CW next week, you almost certainly know the end is nigh. Almost everything from here on out is going to be absolutely nuts, with there being a battle for the ages ahead.

In one corner, you have Clark and his family; meanwhile, in the other you have Lex Luthor and everyone who has sworn fealty to him. We know that within every episode, there are going to be some chances for twists — but that doesn’t mean that they will all work out in favor of some of the heroes.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the latest Superman & Lois promo that puts front and center Lex’s new suit, a Brainiac creation that could allow him to be a formidable foe to Clark — and of course, everyone he cares about. It looks as though it is his goal to go after now everyone he loves, whether it be his sons or of course his wife. Things are going to get ugly and personal.

Clark is facing a lot at this point in the show, whether it be his own mortality, his legacy, or just trying to rid the world of evil. He has a lot that he is going to need to figure out in not much time. One of the great things that we do know about this show in general is that there are so many different things that go into making a great hero. Sure, there is a lot that Superman can do, but we recognize that he does not do it alone.

No matter what happens here…

We do not think that there is going to be all that much in the way of resolution. One way or another, this is going to carry over to the series finale.

What do you most want to see moving into Superman & Lois season 4 episode 9?

How do you think the story is going to carry forward into the series finale? Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







