FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 6 return date: ‘Pageantry’

First and foremost, though, let’s get the bad news out of the way, as there is no new episode on the air next week. Instead, the plan here is for the spin-off to arrive on Tuesday, December 3 with a story that is titled “Pageantry.” Now, we are well-aware that the Fugitive Task Force often needs to take on some of the more difficult and/or gruesome cases out there. With that, it is hard to be shocked that something similar can be said here.

Want to learn more about what is coming? Then go ahead and check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Pageantry” – When an international beauty queen is killed on live television, the Fugitive Task Force heads to Philadelphia to hunt down the killer. Meanwhile, Hana senses that Ethan is hiding something, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Rest assured that there is still a lot of this show, as well as the franchise, ahead for the rest of the season. While we certainly understand anyone who is frustrated by the limited number of episodes this fall so far, the big silver lining is that there are going to be some opportunities to see more of it down the road — and of course, we are eager to see some of that play out.

