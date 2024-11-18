Stranger Things 5 premiere date: What’s left this year?

There are few shows out there with the anticipation behind them of Stranger Things at Netflix. Also, there are few shows with the budget. The size and scale of this show are such that the demand for the final chapter will be over-the-top no matter how long we wait.

So, between now and the end of the year, is there anything more that we can realistically expect here? Or, did the recent reveal of all the episode titles signal that this is all we are getting?

Well, we don’t want to get too dramatic here and yet, it is also important to be realistic. We would consider it to be somewhat of a shock if there is a lot of other Stranger Things news pushed out there between now and the end of the year, mostly due to just how long we are likely waiting to see the series return. The best-case scenario is that we get more specific news on a 2025 premiere date in the spring or the summer. Maybe we get something on production wrapping up before too long but realistically, it is hard to imagine anything more than that.

Remember here that even once filming wraps up, there is so much more in the way of work that needs to be done — episodes have to be edited, and there are a lot of visual effects and other post-production bells and whistles that need to be implemented. The process of doing a lot of this takes an extremely long period of time, and it would be foolish to expect something rushed.

As a matter of fact…

Don’t be super-shocked if the final season of Stranger Things is split into parts; we may be waiting for a while to see the final stretch arrive.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

