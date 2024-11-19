Accused season 2 episode 6: Cobie Smulders to appear

There are a few different things that we can say right now about Accused season 2 episode 6 over at Fox — where do we begin?

Well, the most important thing to note right now is that, as shocking as it may seem, we are really not that far from the finale. The plan here is for it to air with a two-hour finale event in early December; we will have to wait and see if a season 3 happens or not.

For now, let’s just go ahead and celebrate things from a guest-star perspective! Moving forward, How I Met Your Mother alum Cobie Smulders is going to be playing a pretty important role and based on what we know at present,

Below, you can check out the full Accused season 2 episode 6 synopsis with more insight as to what’s ahead:

A divorced mom (Smulders) is put on trial after an incident with her abusive ex-husband in the all-new “Val’s Story” episode of Accused airing Tuesday, Nov 26 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ACU-206) (TV-14 D,L,V)

Will this be one of those episodes that brings the show into the mainstream a little bit more? We do think that it had some notable episodes back in season 1; yet, at the same time, season 2 has been under the radar more. Some of that is due to scheduling, and another part of it is tied to the show having a less-than-stellar lead-in when it comes to performance.

Of course, we are hoping to get some more news about the season 2 finale over the course of the next several days, and that includes some potential guest stars. The most important thing here is that we get a chance to see some powerful performances from just about everyone involved. That is one of the real reasons why a lot of big names get involved here.

What do you most want to see moving into Accused season 2 episode 6 over at Fox?

Do you think that Smulders is absolutely going to deliver here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







