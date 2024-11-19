Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 11/19?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are you going to be seeing the series back again along with both of its spin-offs in International and Most Wanted?

Well, we should note that we are at the time of the year where there is a lot of uncertainty when it comes to shows that are on or off the air. Remember for a moment that many of the network’s Monday-night shows are off the air. However, that is not the case here! All three of these shows are going to be back in their typical timeslots, and there will be a lot of great stuff that you see all across the board.

FBI season 7 episode 5, “Pledges” – When a chaotic campus protest turns deadly, the team is called in to help quell the mayhem and track down the murderer. Meanwhile, Jubal is concerned when Tyler is detained along with a group of student protestors, on FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 5, “The Future’s Looking Bright” – When an American man is kidnapped in Warsaw alongside a Ukrainian woman he met on a dating site, the Fly Team heads to Poland to track down the mastermind behind the site, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 5, “Money Moves” – When a privately owned security corporation warehouse is robbed, the Fugitive Task Force is called in for assistance as the sophisticated team of thieves plan their next heist. Meanwhile, Ray and Cora wrestle with Caleb’s sudden desire to spend time with his biological father, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Well, let’s just know this: There will not be a new episode on November 26, largely due to the close proximity to the Thanksgiving holiday. However, you will see multiple episodes in December.

