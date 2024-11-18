Is NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, November 18, 2024?

Is NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS? We certainly think there is potential for a lot of juicy and interesting stories moving forward! Also, there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered with this show.

Where do we start things off here? Well, here is your (unfortunate) reminder that for the first time this season, we are dealing with a hiatus. Both this show and the flagship are going to be off the air, with the plan being to have them back come Monday, November 25.

What we know about the next new NCIS: Origins episode is rather simple: The title for it is “One Flew Over” and in general, this could be one of the more challenging ones that this younger Gibbs has taken on. In the promo for what’s ahead here, Mike Franks does praise Gibbs for the progress that he’s made, but we do know that there is still a ways for him to go to be where Mark Harmon has him in original show. Jethro is still emotionally volatile and wrestling with his grief; these are things that will not be going away in the near future.

If there is still one fundamental question that we have to wonder, it is simply this: What more are we going to learn soon about Lala Dominguez? Remember that Gibbs said from the start that she is the reason for telling this story and while we’ve seen her make a pretty important impact on him, it does feel like there are still a ton of different aspects of her story that need to be explored. We don’t exactly think that Gibbs would be telling this story simply because she’s a good agent who helped him with his grief. There may be a lot more that still needs to be revealed!

Will we see Harmon again?

That remains a mystery but for now, it seems like the producers are open to it.

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Origins when the show does come back on the air?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

