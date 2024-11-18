9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 9 return date: The fall finale

Do you want to get the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 9 return date on Fox after what you end up seeing tonight? Of course, there is so much to say here!

So, where do we start off here? The best thing that we can do here is get the bad news out of the way first and foremost: There is no new episode on the air next week. This is luckily not going to be a super-long hiatus, though, as the plan is for the show to be back coming into Monday, December 2 for what is going to be the fall finale.

Now, there is also one other important thing to think about here — even after this fall finale wraps, it is not like there is some huge amount of story left! There are only twelve episodes within this final stretch of episodes and with that, there are likely going to be just three episodes in the new year. This means that were going to be seeing a lot transpire in a pretty short amount of time with those.

As for what we anticipate seeing in all of these episodes, it really just comes down to one simple subject above all others: Closure. We do tend to think that most characters are either going to get a happy sort of closure or something close to it. After all, the producers of 9-1-1: Lone Star have known for a long time now that season 5 is the final one. By virtue of that, they have had time to figure out what the right ending is going to be for all of these characters.

Is there a chance that someone moves over to the flagship show down the road, or joins another spin-off that is in development at ABC? Sure, never say never, but we have a hard time thinking that anyone involved in this show is banking on that.

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







