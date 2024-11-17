Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 11/17?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Of course, so many of you may know that we are near the end of the season. Does that mean that the network is going to stretch the rest of it along for some crazy amount of time?

Well, let’s just start here by sharing what we would at least consider to be the good news: You are going to see more of the series, and soon! The plan is for the latest episode to arrive at 11:10 p.m. Eastern, so around ten minutes later than usual. The reason for this is tied to the premiere of Dune: Prophecy, which is airing a little earlier on in the night.

So what is tonight’s episode going to be all about? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that some of it feels pretty obvious based on the events of the most recent election. There is a lot of specific material to be discussed and broken down, but is this going to be the most pleasant of television for a lot of people?

One of the things we were curious about was if Oliver did have some sort of viewership dip post-election, especially as there are a number of people trying to flock away from the news these days. Yet, all signs at present point to the idea that this is not the case, as his most-recent main segment has already close to 4 million views on YouTube. That is actually more than what we saw the week before, and it has only been up for a handful of days!

As for when the next season of the show is going to premiere…

Let’s just say that there’s more discussion to bad here, but the most likely scenario is that we see it back in 2025. That is, after all, what we have seen here in the past — and why would that be changed now?

What do you want to see featured on the next episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

