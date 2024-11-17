Yellowstone season 5 episode 10: Beth and Rip’s big challenge

We know that Yellowstone season 5 episode 10 is going to be on Paramount Network in just a handful of hours — so what will the focal point be?

Obviously, we know that there is going to be a big narrative push when it comes to getting answers about John Dutton’s death. How can there not be? We know that Beth is going to stop at nothing to learn the truth, especially when you consider that she will never buy into the idea that he took his own life. We’re sure that the organization of assassins Sarah Atwood hired took a lot of precautions to make sure there were no holes in their plan, but she is as relentless as they come. This is going to be some sort of battle of wills, and that will be exciting to see unfold.

Now, as exciting as all of this is, the other important thing that you must remind yourself here is that if you are Beth and Rip, you still have to also keep your focus on at least one other thing that matters here. Basically, we’re talking here about having to run the ranch! With John done, obviously Market Equities is going to do whatever they can to take over the ranch and fulfill their personal goals. How do you protect them still?

Ultimately, we do think that Rip can work hard to product the place on the ground level, but we honestly feel like Kayce at this point is the grand uniter. He is the one who can actually work together in order to ensure that all of these different components come together to help the ranch, including bringing in people like Rainwater who are sometimes rivals.

At the end of the day, we tend to think that everyone knows that Market Equities having the land is the worst-case scenario. Anything that can be done to avoid that, in a way, really should.

