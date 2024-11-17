Wolf Hall season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Cromwell undone

Do you want to see a little more of what lies ahead in Wolf Hall season 2 episode 3? Well, for Cromwell in particular, things are going to get all the more intense.

After all, we are reaching a pretty delicate time during Henry VIII’s rule, one where there are rebellions, betrayals, and a whole lot more taking hold. This means even more problems for Cromwell, including some potential threats on his life. Be prepared for a lot of conflict — but not necessarily any resolution. There is still a ways to go this season for that.

Below, you can check out the full Wolf Hall season 2 episode 3 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Cromwell’s visit to Shaftesbury Abbey has undone him. His confidence in himself and in his decisions past and present has been shaken to the core, and he is no longer able to summon up the memory of his most beloved master, Cardinal Wolsey, to help him navigate the perilous shadows of Henry’s court.

The court is more than usually dangerous in the autumn of 1536. A rebellion in the north country, fanned by the king’s cousin Reginald Pole with intent to force England back to Rome, is spreading south. The rebels are demanding a stop to the religious reforms of the past three years, a return to Rome and Cromwell’s head, perceiving him to be the architect of their misfortunes.

At the moment, is the series living up to the hype at this point? We tend to think that when you have a really long wait between seasons (and there certainly was here), there is that inherent risk that you lose all momentum. Luckily, the smart thing that was done here was that the show is not trying to be anything more than what it is — a smart, character-focused drama grounded in an era that at least some people are reasonably familiar with at present.

