Reacher season 3 premiere date: What’s left this year?

As we look towards Reacher season 3 at Prime Video at this point, one thing feels clear: The powers-that-be are running out of time to say much this calendar year.

So, is there any hope at all that they will? Or, are we in a spot here where we have to just let the clock run out, and then hope for more news on the Alan Ritchson series in 2025?

Well, the biggest thing that we can say here is really not that complicated: There are certainly reasons for Amazon to get some more news out there before too long. After all, there is so much different stuff to consider! First and foremost, Reacher is already done filming for its next batch of episodes, and that has been the case for a good while now. By virtue of that, we are now in a spot where a reveal could be happening at almost any moment. There was a part of us that thought it could be coming out concurrently to the release of Cross, but that didn’t happen.

At this point, we do think that there is one of two things that could still come out about the action drama by the end of the year. There is a case to be made that we get an exact date, and we still are not going to rule out the possibility of this. However, at the same time, there is also a major part of us that is hoping that we at least get a month. At this point, something to get us more excited about the future!

Sure, we know that there is a season 4 coming, and also a Neagley spin-off. Unfortunately, those are all still far down the road.

