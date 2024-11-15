Three Women season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

Following the big finale tonight on Starz, is there a chance that a Three Women season 2 is going to happen? Or, is this the end?

Before we even go too far into this series starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, and DeWanda Wise, we should note that there are inevitably a lot of people who have never heard of it. This is TV in 2024 and by virtue of that, a lot of television is inevitably going to slip through the cracks.

Because of this, let’s go ahead and share the official synopsis below for everyone interested:

The titular series finds three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Lina (Gilpin), a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard (Underwood), until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie (Gabrielle Creevy), a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

So what does the future hold?

Well, we should go ahead and note that Three Women was originally set for Showtime before moving to the aforementioned network, so it has already had somewhat of an atypical road to getting on the air. It also was billed as a limited series.

Without giving too much away as to how the series ends, let’s just say that a lot of loose ends are tied up. Because of that, there is not an inherent need for another season — unless, of course, those involved have some great ideas.

Do you want to see a Three Women season 2 happen at some point at Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







