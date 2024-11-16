Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, November 16, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? After last week’s polarizing Bill Burr episode, we recognize that some may want something different.

Well, are we about to get it? Suffice it to say, yes. Tonight is the last episode of the sketch-show presumable for the month of November, and it is also going to be an instance of one person taking on the title of host and musical guest. This honor is going to none other than pop megastar Charli XCX, who inspired the entire Brat trend that defined a good bit of the summer.

Now, we know that Charli is going to bring it when it comes to the musical performances; most of our questions, at least for now, come down to how great she will do at the comedy part of things. We’ve certainly seen other recording artists be able to handle the task of both singing and acting in sketches, but it can be tough. We do think that some of the cast will do whatever they can to help — also, she’ll probably be agreeable and allow them to think of some creative, crazy ideas.

If there is one thing we’re perhaps dreaming for with this Saturday Night Live above all others, it is the opportunity here to see Bowen Yang do his impersonation of Charli right in front of her, similar to what we saw Vanessa Bayer do in the past with Miley Cyrus. The idea of this is just so absurd — how do you pass things up?

As for December…

Well, let’s just say that we are anticipating there will be at least two or three shows and within that, there is also going to be a chance for a lot of holiday-themed goodies.

