Found season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Missing While Haunted’

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Found season 2 episode 8 — otherwise known as the fall finale. How things are going to get? Well, let’s just say “very.” This is a show that does push the limits of its characters, and we certainly tend to think that we’re going to see that throughout here.

Also, isn’t a huge cliffhanger possible? Let’s be honest in just saying that at this point, we would almost be more shocked in the event that there isn’t one. The struggle involving Gabi and Sir has been so intense for weeks now, and we do think that things are going to be evolving and shifting into some other sort of unpredictable phase.

Below, you can see the full Found season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

Margaret’s struggle to suppress memories of Jamie’s disappearance triggers emotions she can’t ward off; M&A works to track down a mother with a mental illness who has vanished; Zeke’s agoraphobia is triggered by an unwanted guest.

Now, we know that a lot of this has little to do with one of the aforementioned characters directly, but we also tend to think that a few things are being hidden on purpose. This is obviously a show that wants to keep you watching and beyond that, keep asking big questions about what the future for the series could really look like.

Rest assured of this…

We are going to be getting a much larger season this time around. To be specific here, we’re talking about a proper 22-episode order. this means that on some level, the writers aren’t that worried about putting their foot on the gas and evolving the story in some sort of overly aggressive way. Instead, they can take their time to connect the dots and get from point A to point B.

