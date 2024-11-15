Why is Jake Borelli leaving Grey’s Anatomy, Levi Schmitt role?

Why is Jake Borelli leaving Grey’s Anatomy after being a part of the world for the past several years? If you have the question, let’s just say this: We more than understand!

After all, Levi Schmitt has been a pretty fantastic part of the series, starting off as the intern who was afraid of blood and barely understood up from down. He’s come a long way, whether it be understanding his sexuality or being one of the most empathetic doctors within the entire Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. He’s also realized that his real passion is in pediatrics — however, this means that he may be moving away from the city and to a new fellowship elsewhere. Is this a bummer? Sure, but at the same time, you have to root for the character to be happy.

As for why this departure is happening in the first place, let’s just say the following. Grey’s Anatomy is now airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time and by virtue of that, it is getting a smaller audience. Because of this, cuts have to be made to the budget. This is not a glamorous way to look at things, but there is a good chance that Borelli’s exit and/or actors appearing in fewer episodes are a consequence of all this. It is one of the crummy realities that comes with primetime television in 2024.

The good news is that moving forward, there is a chance that Borelli could be coming back in some capacity. Tonight’s episode definitely was a goodbye to him, especially since we saw all of the fun little montages of the character over the years. It’s been a really fun run for “glasses,” as he was one of the more relatable characters we’ve had over the years. He’s going to be missed.

