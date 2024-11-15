SWAT season 8 episode 6 spoilers: A ‘Hot Button’ challenge

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see SWAT season 8 episode 6 — what is the big story going to be? The title here is “Hot Button” and at the center of it, you’re going to see (to the surprise of no one) another action-packed story.

So, what’s at the center here? Well, it is the unfortunate idea that politics may be at play with a couple of shootings, and that could lead to Hondo have to dive into some pretty-murky waters.

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 8 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Hot Button” – When back-to-back shootings at women’s clinics leave two healthcare providers dead, Hondo and the team investigate whether the shootings were politically motivated, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Nov. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those are looking more towards the long-term future of the Shemar Moore series, CBS announced earlier this week that come January, you are going to be seeing the show move over to a later timeslot Friday nights on 10:00 p.m. SWAT is replacing Blue Bloods following the end of its run, but we do think it is worth throwing this news out there now so that all of us can collectively do whatever we can in order to prepare for it and spread the word. That is traditionally a really tough time period and while the police drama was able to figure it out, there is no real guarantee that anyone else will.

Luckily, we do still have at least a few more episodes for the show in its current timeslot, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens with some of those.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

