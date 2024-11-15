Deal Or No Island season 2 premiere date, trailer with Dr. Will Kirby

Ever since the big cast reveal for Deal Or No Island season 2 on NBC, we’ve been immensely excited. After all, consider the cast! While season 1 had a singular reality TV legend in Boston Rob Mariano, this time around we’ve got Survivor champ Parvati Shallow, Australian Survivor winner David Genat, and then also Big Brother winner Dr. Will Kirby, who is making his first appearance as a contestant in something in well over a decade.

We can’t help but express our excitement for Will in this environment, mostly because he has such a clear sense of his identity that he’s going to play into it at every turn. If you head over to the link here, you can get a sense of that in the trailer, where he basically chooses to walk rather than run during one of the challenges because running is for “peasants.”

How far is Will going to go here? Well, this is a part of what makes Deal Or No Island so interesting! On paper, it would make all the sense in the world to get him and Parvati out immediately — they are two of the most charismatic reality TV contestants ever! However, at the same time this show does give additional chances in the form of the game at the end of each episode, which does mean that luck plays a part as much as anything else.

David is also going to be a wildcard here, mostly because we know that he’s a competitor and a good social gamer; also, there’s a good chance that nobody on the show knows who he is. Maybe Parvati might, but Australian Survivor is so hard to watch stateside that she would’ve had to really prepare for someone who is impossible to predict would ever be on one of these shows.

When will the series air?

For now, NBC claims that Deal Or No Island premiering when we get around to Tuesday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern with a two-hour premiere. From there, it will air weekly starting at 9:00.

What are you most excited for when it comes to Deal Or No Island season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







