Matlock season 1 episode 7 return date at CBS: A holiday party

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to get the Matlock season 1 episode 7 return date? Or, what the story will be?

Obviously, we’d love more of the Kathy Bates series and sooner rather than later, mostly because the series itself has been such a great time! We’ve also seen Matty do her best to build this delicate house of cards at the firm, making sure that she can achieve her goal while at the same time, keeping her true identity a secret. We don’t have to tell you how tricky this is, or the million or so different ways that this could go wrong at just about any moment.

Unfortunately, here is where we have to deliver some of the bad news — for the first time since Matlock aired earlier this year, there will not be a new episode next week. Meanwhile, the week after here is Thanksgiving! Given that episode 7 has a holiday party as a part of it, we also tend to think there is a chance that it will be the final episode of the year. (Rest assured, there is a lot more coming and beyond that, a season 2 has already been greenlit.)

Below, you can see the full Matlock season 1 episode 7 synopsis with other insight as to what lies ahead:

Matty works on a case with Julian in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. Meanwhile, at the company holiday party, Olympia learns a secret about Julian’s past.

Is there going to be a huge cliffhanger here?

Well, given the sort of show that this is, doesn’t it feel like that would be one of the smartest things the producers could possibly do? Remember here that the producers are obviously really good at keeping secrets, so it would hardly be a shock if they did that again.

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 1 episode 7 over at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







