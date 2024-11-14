Silo season 2 premiere: Who is that mystery man?

Based on what we saw throughout the Silo season 2 premiere, we do think the show wants you to still be wondering about a number of things.

Take, for example, the following: Who was that in the closing minutes of the episode? Juliette Nicholas managed to survive long enough to find a new place where she can be safe … but just how long is she really going to be safe there? Well, we recognize that there are a lot of different things to ponder over at this point.

Here is what we can say at present: This Silo is effectively dead. We saw a flashback to a massive rebellion at the start of the episode, and we feel like the odds are high that this is the same silo that we saw Juliette enter later. Is there a chance that “Russell” (who was mentioned in those flashbacks) is actually Solo, the man behind the locked door? Well, we know that Steve Zahn was cast to play the part and we’ve known about that for a while. The mystery here is who exactly Solo is and what his presence means.

Let’s just say that Solo was there for that rebellion — what does he know, and how did he survive? There is a chance that Juliette is not the only person who has visited over time, mostly because there is so much about this larger world that we do not know. This remains both the most exciting thing about the show, but also something that drives us crazy every single episode. Take, for starters, that city in the background — is there anyone living there and if so, how is that even possible?

What did you think about the events of the Silo season 2 premiere over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

